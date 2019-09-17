New York bans flavored e-cigs
NEW YORK — New York became the first state to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes Tuesday, a move that comes as federal health officials investigate a mysterious surge of severe breathing illnesses linked to vaping.
The vote by the state Public Health and Health Planning Council means the prohibition, which covers flavored e-cigarettes and other vaping products except for menthol and tobacco flavors, goes into effect immediately.
Engine fire ends Air China flight
WASHINGTON — Officials say an Air China jet bound for Beijing made an emergency return Tuesday to Dulles International Airport after reporting an engine fire.
In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration says that the Air China flight landed safely Tuesday in Washington after reporting an engine fire and that its pilot was in contact with air traffic control at all times.
Acquitted SEAL sues ex-lawyers
SAN DIEGO — A Navy SEAL who was acquitted of murder by a military jury in July has filed a lawsuit against two defense lawyers and a nonprofit legal defense group — who he had parted ways with on the high-profile case before the trial.
Edward Gallagher said in a complaint filed in federal court in Texas on Friday that Colby Vokey and Phillip Stackhouse, both retired Marines and prominent military attorneys, ran up legal bills while not doing their jobs.
