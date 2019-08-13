Officer, gunman die in shootout
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A driver stopped by police pulled out a rifle and opened fire, killing a California Highway Patrol officer and wounding two others during a shootout on a freeway overpass that left the gunman dead and sent terrified motorists running for cover.
Officer Andre Moye, Jr., 34, died in the gunfight as dozens of bullets flew late Monday afternoon in Riverside, east of Los Angeles. Two civilians received minor injuries.
Airline tightens pilot drinking rules
DALLAS — United Airlines is setting an earlier cutoff time for when pilots must stop drinking alcohol before flights.
The airline is telling pilots they must abstain from alcohol for 12 hours before flights, up from the previous eight hours.
The change in the rule — it’s called “bottle-to-throttle” in the airline business — comes several days after two United pilots were arrested in Scotland and charged with suspicion of being under the influence before a flight to the U.S.
Schilling eyes congressional run
Former Arizona Diamondbacks and Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling can count on the endorsement of President Donald Trump if he decides to run for Congress in Arizona.
The former Major League Baseball player-turned conservative talk show host is weighing a congressional run in the Copper State, he told the Arizona Republic this week. Trump applauded the idea in a tweet Tuesday.
