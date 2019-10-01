Missouri carries out disputed execution
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri inmate was executed Tuesday for killing a man in 1996 in a string of violence that included several other crimes, despite concerns that the prisoner’s rare medical condition would cause a gruesome lethal injection.
Russell Bucklew was put to death at the state prison in Bonne Terre. It was Missouri’s first execution since January 2017.
Tax law overhaul challenge denied
NEW YORK — A federal judge in New York has ruled that the 2017 federal tax overhaul’s cap on state and local tax deductions was not an “unconstitutional assault” on the sovereignty of high-tax Democratic-leaning states.
Judge J. Paul Oetken dismissed a challenge on Monday to the Republican-led tax overhaul filed last year by New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland.
Dive boat owner suspends operations
LOS ANGELES — The operator of the Conception dive boat, which burned in a Labor Day fire that killed 34 people, announced Tuesday it was suspending all operations as the investigation into the deadly blaze continued.
The company has come under scrutiny since the fire, with the FBI and other agencies spending several days searching its Santa Barbara offices and at least one of its other boats. Despite the intense inspections, U.S. Coast Guard officials say there are no restrictions on Truth Aquatics operating its vessels.
