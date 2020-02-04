Hundreds flee New Zealand floods
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Hundreds of people evacuated their homes and farms Wednesday to escape flooding in southern New Zealand.
Authorities told many residents in the towns of Gore, Mataura and Wyndham they should leave immediately as rivers continued to rise following heavy rainfall.
More damage from Puerto Rico quake
SANTA ISABEL, Puerto Rico — A magnitude 5.0 aftershock rattled southern Puerto Rico on Tuesday, causing some cracks but no reported injuries in a region that has been shaken by continuing quakes for more than a month.
Officials in the southwest coastal town of Guayanilla reported a cracked wall and arch near a municipal pool that had already been closed to the public. It also prompted re-inspections of homes, schools and other buildings.
Nine gunned down at Mexican arcade
MEXICO CITY — Four gunmen shot to death nine people at a video game arcade in western Mexico, and among the dead were three children aged 12, 13 and 14.
Prosecutors in the state of Michoacan said late Monday the attack in Uruapan, a city of about 340,000, left two other people wounded.
The attackers were apparently searching for specific targets, but then opened fire indiscriminately on customers. Two of the victims were aged 17 and 18.
Over the weekend, investigators also found the decomposed bodies of 11 people in clandestine graves in Uruapan.
The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.