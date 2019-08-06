Kim: Missile tests ‘adequate warning’
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea said Wednesday leader Kim Jong Un supervised a live-fire demonstration of newly-developed short-range ballistic missiles he said were intended to send an “adequate warning” to the United States and South Korea over their joint military exercises.
The announcement by Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday came a day after South Korea’s military said it detected the North firing two projectiles that were likely ballistic missiles into the sea.
Iran: No talks if sanctions imposed
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s president reiterated Tuesday that if Washington wants to open negotiations with Tehran, it must lift all sanctions against his country “before everything else.”
Iranian state TV said President Hassan Rouhani made the comments during a meeting with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
Gunmen rob Mexico’s national mint
MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities said gunmen raided the federal mint’s headquarters in Mexico
City and took items from a vault.
City Public Security Secretary Jesús Orta Martínez told news station Telediario that three armed men disarmed security guards at the offices and “went straight to the vault, which was open.”
He said the gunmen got away with gold coins, commemorative watches and other valuables. Local media said the stolen items are worth up to $2.5 million.
