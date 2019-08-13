Kashmir remains under lockdown
SRINAGAR, India — Residents of Indian-administered Kashmir were running low on essential supplies Tuesday as an unprecedented security lockdown kept people indoors for a ninth day.
India has imposed a near-constant curfew and a communications blackout as it tries to stave off a violent reaction to the government’s decision on Aug. 5 to strip Kashmir of its autonomy.
Three kids die in Channel boat mishap
PARIS — The deaths of three children on a speedboat that overturned in the English Channel just off the Normandy coast are under investigation, authorities said Tuesday.
The children who died were on an outing with their parents, and all three adults on the speedboat survived the accident, authorities said. The identities of the dead and survivors were not released.
Russia orders, cancels, evacuation
MOSCOW — The Russian military on Tuesday told residents of a village near
a navy testing range to evacuate, but cancelled the order hours later, adding to the uncertainty and confusion fueled by a missile explosion last week that led to a brief spike in radiation that frightened residents and raised new questions about the military’s weapons program.
Local media in Severodvinsk said Nyonoksa residents regularly receive similar temporary evacuation orders usually timed to tests at the range. There are about 500 residents in the village.
The Associated Press
