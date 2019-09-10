Rocket hits embassy in Kabul
KABUL, Afghanistan — A rocket exploded at the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan just minutes into Wednesday, the anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the United States, but officials at the compound declared all-clear about an hour later and reported no injuries.
A plume of smoke rose over central Kabul shortly after midnight and sirens could be heard.
31 pilgrims die in Iraqi stampede
BAGHDAD — A walkway collapsed and set off a stampede in the holy city of Karbala on Tuesday as thousands of Shiite Muslims marked one of the most solemn holy days
of the year. At least 31 people were killed and about 100 were injured, officials said.
It was the deadliest stampede in recent history during Ashoura comme- morations, when hundreds of thousands of people converge on the city, some 50 miles south of Baghdad, for the occasion every year.
Johnson shuts down Parliament
LONDON — Opposition politicians raged Tuesday at Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s five-week suspension of Parliament before the deadline for Brexit, which drew angry and unprecedented protests in the House of Commons.
Opposition lawmakers chanted “Shame on you” and held up signs reading “Silenced” as Parliament was formally shut down in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The suspension came after lawmakers inflicted a series of defeats on Johnson’s Brexit plans.
The Associated Press
