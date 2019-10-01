Militants attack Mali army bases
BAMAKO, Mali — Al-Qaida-linked groups attacked two army bases in central Mali, killing at least 25 people and leaving 60 missing, Mali’s government said Tuesday.
Assailants rode into the community of Boulikessi with heavy weaponry overnight Sunday to Monday to attack a Malian battalion of the regional G5 Sahel Force, said a force commander, Niger Gen. Oumarou Namatou Gazama. He blamed “the terrorist group” Ansarul Islam.
Hurricane to make rare Azoran landfall
LISBON, Portugal — A hurricane packing a punch rarely witnessed in the mid-Atlantic Ocean is bearing down on the Azores Islands, placing emergency services on red alert for waves that could reach eight stories high, winds that could flatten homes and heavy rains that could turn into torrents on steep mountains.
The Category 2 Hurricane Lorenzo was to hit the Portuguese islands Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Waves up to 72 feet high and hurricane wind gusts over 124 mph are forecast for some islands.
Ukraine, separatists sign election accord
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine on Tuesday signed much-anticipated accords with separatists from the country’s east, Russia and European monitors that agree a local election can be held in separatist-controlled territory, paving the way for peace talks with Moscow.
The prolonged armed conflict in eastern Ukraine has killed more than 13,000 people and displaced more than 1 million since 2014.
The Assocated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.