SATURDAY
Minnesota State women's, men's track and field at Larry Wieczorek Invitational, TBA, Iowa City, Iowa
Minnesota State women's tennis vs. Northern Iowa, 1 p.m., Owatonna
Minnesota State women's swimming at Sioux Falls, 1 p.m.
Minnesota State women's hockey at Wisconsin, 2 p.m., Madison, Wis.
Minnesota State wrestling at St. Cloud State, 2 p.m.
Minnesota State men's basketball at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota State women's basketball at Minesota State-Moorhead, 5:30 p.m.
Minnesota State men's hockey vs. Lake Superior State, 6:07 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
Gustavus Adolphus women's, men's swimming & diving at Wisconsin-Stevens Point Invite, TBA
Gustavus Adolphus men's, women's track & field at Macalester Vanessa Seljeskog Classic, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul
Gustavus Adolphus gymnastics at Wisconsin-Oshkosh, 11 a.m.
Gustavus Adolphus men's basketball at Carleton, 1 p.m., Northfield
Gustavus Adolphus women's hockey vs. Augsburg, 2 p.m., Don Roberts Ice Rink
Gustavus Adolphus women's basketball at Carleton, 3 p.m., Northfield
Gustavus Adolphus men's hockey at Augsburg, 7 p.m., Minneapolis
Bethany Lutheran men's basketball vs. Crown, 3 p.m., Sports & Fitness Center
Bethany Lutheran women's basketball vs. Crown, 5 p.m., Sports & Fitness Center
Bethany Lutheran women's, men's track & field at Concordia, TBA, Moorhead
Mankato East/Loyola boys swimming at True Team state meet, 1 p.m., University of Minnesota
St. Clair/Loyola wrestling at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, 10 a.m.
