MONDAY

Mankato Loyola boys basketball vs. Nicollet, 7 p.m., Fitzgerald gym

Mankato East/Loyola boy swimming at Austin, 6:30 p.m.

Mankato East girls basketball vs. Red Wing, 7:30 p.m., East gym

Mankato West gymnastics at Mankato East, 6:30 p.m., K&G Gymnastics

TUESDAY

Minnesota State men's basketball at St. Cloud State, 4 p.m.

Gustavus Adolphus women's hockey vs. Wisconsin-Superior, 7 p.m., Don Roberts Ice Rink

Mankato Loyola girls basketball vs. Immanuel Lutheran, 7 p.m., Fitzgerald gym

Mankato East, Mankato West girls, boys skiing at Big Nine meet, 2 p.m., Welch Village

