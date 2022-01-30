MONDAY
Mankato Loyola boys basketball vs. Nicollet, 7 p.m., Fitzgerald gym
Mankato East/Loyola boy swimming at Austin, 6:30 p.m.
Mankato East girls basketball vs. Red Wing, 7:30 p.m., East gym
Mankato West gymnastics at Mankato East, 6:30 p.m., K&G Gymnastics
TUESDAY
Minnesota State men's basketball at St. Cloud State, 4 p.m.
Gustavus Adolphus women's hockey vs. Wisconsin-Superior, 7 p.m., Don Roberts Ice Rink
Mankato Loyola girls basketball vs. Immanuel Lutheran, 7 p.m., Fitzgerald gym
Mankato East, Mankato West girls, boys skiing at Big Nine meet, 2 p.m., Welch Village
