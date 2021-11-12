SATURDAY
Minnesota State wrestling at Luther Open, TBA, Decorah, Iowa
Minnesota State football at Winona State, 1 p.m.
Minnesota State volleyball at Mary, 2 p.m., Bismarck, N.D.
Minnesota State women's swimming at St. Thomas Invitational, 6 p.m., St. Paul
Minnesota State men's hockey vs. Bowling Green, 6 p.m., Mao Clinic Health System Event Center
Gustavus Adolphus men's, women's swimming and diving at St. Olaf, 11 a.m.
Gustavus Adolphus women's, men's cross country at NCAA regional, noon, Eau Claire, Wis.
Gustavus Adolphus football at Concordia, 1 p.m.
Gustavus Adolphus women's hockey at St. Catherine's, 2 p.m., St. Paul
Gustavus Adolphus men's basketball at Wisconsin-Platteville, 7 p.m.
Gustavus Adolphus men's hockey at Wisconsin-River Falls, 7 p.m.
Bethany Lutheran men's basketball vs. St. Olaf, 2 p.m., Sports & Fitness Center
Bethany Lutheran women's basketball vs. St. Benedict's, St. Benedict's tournament, 3 p.m., St. Joseph
Mankato West/Loyola/St. Clair girls hockey at Fairmont, 1 p.m.
Mankato West vs. St. Thomas Academy, Class AAAAA tournament, 3 p.m., Prior Lake
