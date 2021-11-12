SATURDAY

Minnesota State wrestling at Luther Open, TBA, Decorah, Iowa

Minnesota State football at Winona State, 1 p.m.

Minnesota State volleyball at Mary, 2 p.m., Bismarck, N.D.

Minnesota State women's swimming at St. Thomas Invitational, 6 p.m., St. Paul

Minnesota State men's hockey vs. Bowling Green, 6 p.m., Mao Clinic Health System Event Center

Gustavus Adolphus men's, women's swimming and diving at St. Olaf, 11 a.m.

Gustavus Adolphus women's, men's cross country at NCAA regional, noon, Eau Claire, Wis.

Gustavus Adolphus football at Concordia, 1 p.m.

Gustavus Adolphus women's hockey at St. Catherine's, 2 p.m., St. Paul

Gustavus Adolphus men's basketball at Wisconsin-Platteville, 7 p.m.

Gustavus Adolphus men's hockey at Wisconsin-River Falls, 7 p.m.

Bethany Lutheran men's basketball vs. St. Olaf, 2 p.m., Sports & Fitness Center

Bethany Lutheran women's basketball vs. St. Benedict's, St. Benedict's tournament, 3 p.m., St. Joseph

Mankato West/Loyola/St. Clair girls hockey at Fairmont, 1 p.m.

Mankato West vs. St. Thomas Academy, Class AAAAA tournament, 3 p.m., Prior Lake

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you