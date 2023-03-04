SUNDAY
Minnesota State baseball vs. Seton Hill, Central Floida Invitational, noon, Davenport, Fla.
Minnesota State men's hockey at CCHA playoffs (if necessary), 7:07 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
Gustavus Adolphus men's, women's track & field at Wartburg Qualifier, TBA, Waverly, Iowa
Gustavus softball vs. Wisconsin-Eau Claire (noon), Wisconsin-La Crosse (4 p.m.), Rochester
Bethany Lutheran baseball vs Otterbein University, 10 a.m., Tucson, Ariz.
