WEDNESDAY

Mankato MoonDogs baseball vs. Rochester, 6:35 p.m., ISG Field

THURSDAY

Mankato East baseball vs. TBD (if necessary), Section 2AAA tournament, TBA, Johnson Park, New Ulm

Mankato West baseball vs. TBD (if necessary), Section 2AAA tournament, TBA, Johnson Park, New Ulm

Mankato West softball vs. Monticello, Class AAA tournament, 11 a.m., Caswell Park

Loyola/Cleveland boys, girls track at Class A meet, 4 p.m., St. Michael-Albertville

Mankato MoonDogs baseball at Rochester, 6:35 pm.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you