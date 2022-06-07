WEDNESDAY
Mankato MoonDogs baseball vs. Rochester, 6:35 p.m., ISG Field
THURSDAY
Mankato East baseball vs. TBD (if necessary), Section 2AAA tournament, TBA, Johnson Park, New Ulm
Mankato West baseball vs. TBD (if necessary), Section 2AAA tournament, TBA, Johnson Park, New Ulm
Mankato West softball vs. Monticello, Class AAA tournament, 11 a.m., Caswell Park
Loyola/Cleveland boys, girls track at Class A meet, 4 p.m., St. Michael-Albertville
Mankato MoonDogs baseball at Rochester, 6:35 pm.
