THURSDAY
Mankato West girls swimming and diving vs. Rochester Mayo, 6:30 p.m., MSU pool
Mankato West girls soccer at Owatonna, 7 p.m.
Mankato West boys soccer vs. Owatonna, 7 p.m., Caswell North
Mankato East/Loyola girls swimming and diving at Austin, 6:30 p.m.
Mankato East volleyball vs. Rochester John Marshall, 7:15 p.m., East gym
Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys soccer vs. St. Peter, 4:30 p.m., Loyola field
Mankato Loyola volleyball at Madelia, 6 p.m.
Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia girls soccer at St. Peter, 6:45 p.m.
