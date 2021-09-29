THURSDAY

Mankato West girls swimming and diving vs. Rochester Mayo, 6:30 p.m., MSU pool

Mankato West girls soccer at Owatonna, 7 p.m.

Mankato West boys soccer vs. Owatonna, 7 p.m., Caswell North

Mankato East/Loyola girls swimming and diving at Austin, 6:30 p.m.

Mankato East volleyball vs. Rochester John Marshall, 7:15 p.m., East gym

Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys soccer vs. St. Peter, 4:30 p.m., Loyola field

Mankato Loyola volleyball at Madelia, 6 p.m.

Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia girls soccer at St. Peter, 6:45 p.m.

