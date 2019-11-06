THURSDAY
Gustavus Adolphus men’s soccer vs. St. John’s, MIAC tournament, 2 p.m., St. Peter
Mankato West, East/Loyola girls swimming and diving at Section 1A meet, 1 p.m., Rochester
Mankato East/Loyola girls hockey vs. Rochester Mayo, 6 p.m., All Seasons Arena
FRIDAY
Mankato West, East/Loyola girls swimming and diving at Section 1A meet, 1 p.m., Rochester
Minnesota State men’s basketball vs. Washburn in NSIC/MIAA Crossover, noon, Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota State women’s soccer vs. Concordia-St. Paul, 1 p.m., The Pitch
Minnesota State volleyball at St. Cloud State, 6 p.m., St. Cloud
Minnesota State men’s hockey at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m., Houghton, Mich.
Gustavus Adolphus men’s cross country at St. John’s, 5 p.m., Collegeville
Gustavus Adolphus women’s cross country at St. John’s, 5 p.m., Collegeville
Gustavus Adolphus men’s basketball vs. Buena Vista, 7 p.m., Gus Young Court
Gustavus Adolphus men’s hockey at Wisconsin-Stevens Point, 7 p.m., Stevens Point, Wis.
