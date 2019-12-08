MONDAY

Mankato Loyola/Nicollet girls basketball at Springfield, 7:15 p.m.

Mankato Loyola boys basketball vs. Sleepy Eye Saint Mary's, 7:15 p.m., Fitzgerald Gym

TUESDAY

Mankato West girls hockey at Rochester John Marshall, 5:30 p.m.

Mankato West boys hockey vs. Northfield, 7:15 p.m., All Seasons Arena

Mankato West girls basketball at Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m.

Mankato West boys basketball vs. Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m., West gym

WEDNESDAY

Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball vs. Northwestern, 5:30 p.m., Bethany Gym

Bethany Lutheran women’s basketball vs Northwestern, 7:15 p.m., Bethany Gym

Gustavus Adolphus men’s basketball vs. St. John’s, 7 p.m., Gus Young Court

Gustavus Adolphus women’s basketball at St. Benedict’s, 7 p.m.

Gustavus Adolphus women’s hockey at Wisconsin-River Falls, 7 p.m.

