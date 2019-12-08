MONDAY
Mankato Loyola/Nicollet girls basketball at Springfield, 7:15 p.m.
Mankato Loyola boys basketball vs. Sleepy Eye Saint Mary's, 7:15 p.m., Fitzgerald Gym
TUESDAY
Mankato West girls hockey at Rochester John Marshall, 5:30 p.m.
Mankato West boys hockey vs. Northfield, 7:15 p.m., All Seasons Arena
Mankato West girls basketball at Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m.
Mankato West boys basketball vs. Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m., West gym
WEDNESDAY
Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball vs. Northwestern, 5:30 p.m., Bethany Gym
Bethany Lutheran women’s basketball vs Northwestern, 7:15 p.m., Bethany Gym
Gustavus Adolphus men’s basketball vs. St. John’s, 7 p.m., Gus Young Court
Gustavus Adolphus women’s basketball at St. Benedict’s, 7 p.m.
Gustavus Adolphus women’s hockey at Wisconsin-River Falls, 7 p.m.
