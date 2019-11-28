FRIDAY
Minnesota State women’s hockey vs. Clarkson at Windjammer Classic, 1 p.m., Burlington, Vt.
Minnesota State men’s hockey at Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m.
Minnesota State men’s basketball vs. Regis at Cherry Creek Classic, 8 p.m., Denver
Mankato East/Loyola boys hockey vs. Hopkins at Woodbury tournament, 5:30 p.m., Woodbury
Gustavus Adolphus women’s basketball vs. Pomona Pitzer, 6:30 p.m., Claremont, Calif.
SATURDAY
Minnesota State football vs. Colorado State-Pueblo, NCAA DII playoffs, 1 p.m., Blakeslee Stadium
Minnesota State women’s hockey vs. Penn State or Vermont at Windjammer Classic, TBA, Burlington, Vt.
Minnesota State women’s basketball at Wisconsin-Parkside, 1 p.m., Kenosha, Wis.
Minnesota State men’s hockey at Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m.
Minnesota State men’s basketball vs. Metropolitan State at Cherry Creek Classic, 7 p.m., Denver
Gustavus Adolphus men’s basketball at Central College, 5 p.m., Pella, Iowa
Gustavus Adolphus women’s basketball at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, 6:30 p.m., Claremont, Calif.
Mankato East/Loyola boys hockey at Woodbury tournament, TBA, Woodbury
Mankato East wrestling at Blue Earth Area Invitational, 10 a.m., Blue Earth
Mankato East girls basketball vs. Austin, 2 p.m., East gym
