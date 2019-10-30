THURSDAY
Minnesota State volleyball vs. Concordia-St. Paul, 6 p.m., Bresnan Arena
Bethany Lutheran volleyball vs. North Central, 7 p.m., Bethany Gym
FRIDAY
Mankato West football vs. Chaska in Section 2AAAAA championship, 7 p.m., Chaska
Minnesota State women’s soccer vs. Augustana, 2 p.m., The Pitch
Minnesota State women’s hockey vs. Merrimack, 2:07 p.m., Mankato Civic Center
Minnesota State men’s hockey vs. Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m., Mankato Civic Center
Gustavus Adolphus men’s hockey at Lawrence, 7 p.m., Appleton, Wis.
Gustavus Adolphus women’s hockey at St. Scholastica, 7 p.m., Duluth
Gustavus Adolphus men’s basketball at Bethany Lutheran, exhibition, 7 p.m., Sports & Fitness Center
