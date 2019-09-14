SUNDAY

Minnesota State women’s soccer vs. Grand Valley State, 2 p.m., The Pitch

Gustavus Adolphus women’s golf at DIII Classic, TBA, Hastings

Gustavus Adolphus men’s soccer vs. Central College, noon, Gustavus field

MONDAY

Minnesota State women’s golf at CSP Invitational, all day, Lake City

Minnesota State men’s golf at Northeastern Invitational, all day, Muskogee, Okla.

Mankato West girls tennis at Hutchinson, 4 p.m.

Mankato West boys cross country at Fairmont Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Mankato West girls soccer at Waconia, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

Minnesota State women’s golf at CSP Invitational, all day, Lake City

Minnesota State men’s golf at Northeastern Invitational, all day, Muskogee, Okla.

Mankato West boys soccer at St. Peter, 5 p.m.

Mankato West girls swimming & diving at Owatonna, 6 p.m.

Mankato West girls soccer at St. Peter, 7 p.m.

Mankato West volleyball at New Prague, 7 p.m.

Mankato East boys and girls cross country at Waconia Invitational, 3:30 p.m., St. Bonifacius

Mankato East girls tennis at Albert Lea, 4:30 p.m.

Mankato East girls soccer vs. Northfield, 5 p.m., Thomas O. Anderson Field

Mankato East boys soccer at Northfield, 7 p.m.

Mankato East volleyball vs. Rochester John Marshall, 7 p.m., East gym

Mankato Loyola boys soccer at Jordan, 5:30 p.m.

Mankato Loyola volleyball at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Mankato Loyola girls soccer at Jordan, 7:30 p.m.

Gustavus Adolphus women’s soccer at St. Thomas, 4 p.m., St. Paul

Gustavus Adolphus volleyball vs. Minnesota-Morris, 7 p.m., Gus Young Court

Bethany Lutheran women’s golf at North Central Invite, 10 a.m., Minneapolis

Bethany Lutheran men’s soccer at Martin Luther College, 4:30 p.m., New Ulm

