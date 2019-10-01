WEDNESDAY

Mankato East boys soccer at Rochester Mayo, 7 p.m.

Mankato West tennis vs. New Prague in section team tournament, 3 p.m, St. Peter

Bethany Lutheran volleyball vs. Waldorf, 7 p.m., Bethany Gym

Gustavus Adolphus volleyball vs. St. Catherine, 7 p.m., Gus Young Court

Gustavus Adolphus men’s soccer at Augsburg, 7 p.m.

Gustavus Adolphus women’s soccer at Augsburg, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Mankato West girls cross country at Owatonna Invitational, 4 p.m.

Mankato West boys cross country at Owatonna Invitational, 4 p.m.

Mankato West girls swimming & diving vs. Faribault, 6 p.m., Minnesota State

Mankato West boys soccer vs. Marshall, 7 p.m., Caswell North

Mankato West volleyball vs. Rochester John Marshall, 7 p.m., West gym

Mankato East girls tennis in section team tournament, TBA, high seed

Mankato East boys and girls cross country at Fairmont Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Mankato East girls swimming & diving vs. Albert Lea, 6 p.m., East pool

Mankato East volleyball at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.

Mankato Loyola boys soccer vs. New Ulm, 5 p.m., Loyola soccer field 1

Mankato Loyola girls soccer at New Ulm, 6:45 p.m.

 

