WEDNESDAY
Mankato East boys soccer at Rochester Mayo, 7 p.m.
Mankato West tennis vs. New Prague in section team tournament, 3 p.m, St. Peter
Bethany Lutheran volleyball vs. Waldorf, 7 p.m., Bethany Gym
Gustavus Adolphus volleyball vs. St. Catherine, 7 p.m., Gus Young Court
Gustavus Adolphus men’s soccer at Augsburg, 7 p.m.
Gustavus Adolphus women’s soccer at Augsburg, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Mankato West girls cross country at Owatonna Invitational, 4 p.m.
Mankato West boys cross country at Owatonna Invitational, 4 p.m.
Mankato West girls swimming & diving vs. Faribault, 6 p.m., Minnesota State
Mankato West boys soccer vs. Marshall, 7 p.m., Caswell North
Mankato West volleyball vs. Rochester John Marshall, 7 p.m., West gym
Mankato East girls tennis in section team tournament, TBA, high seed
Mankato East boys and girls cross country at Fairmont Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Mankato East girls swimming & diving vs. Albert Lea, 6 p.m., East pool
Mankato East volleyball at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.
Mankato Loyola boys soccer vs. New Ulm, 5 p.m., Loyola soccer field 1
Mankato Loyola girls soccer at New Ulm, 6:45 p.m.
