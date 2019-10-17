FRIDAY
Minnesota State women’s soccer vs. Minnesota Crookston, 1 p.m., The Pitch
Minnesota State women’s hockey vs. Ohio State, 2:07 p.m., Mankato Civic Center
Minnesota State women’s swimming at Northern Iowa, 5 p.m., Cedar Falls, Iowa
Minnesota State volleyball at Mary, 6 p.m., Bismarck, N.D.
Minnesota State men’s hockey vs. North Dakota, 7:07 p.m., Mankato Civic Center
Gustavus Adolphus volleyball vs. Bethel, 7 p.m., Gus Young Court
SATURDAY
Minnesota State volleyball at Minot State, noon, Minot, N.D.
Minnesota State football vs. Mary, 1 p.m., Blakeslee Stadium
Minnesota State women’s hockey vs. Ohio State, 2:07 p.m., Mankato Civic Center
Minnesota State men’s hockey vs. North Dakota, 6:07 p.m., Mankato Civic Center
Mankato West girls swimming & diving at True Team state meet, 1 p.m., University of Minnesota
Gustavus Adolphus men’s cross country at Wisconsin-La Crosse Invitational, 10:30 a.m., La Crosse, Wis.
Gustavus Adolphus women’s cross country at Wisconson-La Crosse Invitational, 11:30 a.m., La Crosse, Wis.
Gustavus Adolphus football vs. Hamline, 1 p.m., Hollingsworth Stadium
Gustavus Adolphus men’s soccer vs. Carleton, 1 p.m., Gustavus field
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.