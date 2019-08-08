FRIDAY

Mankato MoonDogs vs. Willmar, 7:05 p.m., Franklin Rogers Park

Mankato White VFW Post 950 in state tournament (if necessary), Brainerd

SATURDAY

Mankato MoonDogs vs. Rochester, 6:05 p.m., Franklin Rogers Park

Mankato White VFW Post 950 in state tournament (if necessary), Brainerd

SUNDAY

Mankato MoonDogs vs. Rochester, 3:05 p.m., Franklin Rogers Park

Mankato White VFW Post 950 in state tournament (if necessary), Brainerd

