FRIDAY
Mankato MoonDogs vs. Willmar, 7:05 p.m., Franklin Rogers Park
Mankato White VFW Post 950 in state tournament (if necessary), Brainerd
SATURDAY
Mankato MoonDogs vs. Rochester, 6:05 p.m., Franklin Rogers Park
Mankato White VFW Post 950 in state tournament (if necessary), Brainerd
SUNDAY
Mankato MoonDogs vs. Rochester, 3:05 p.m., Franklin Rogers Park
Mankato White VFW Post 950 in state tournament (if necessary), Brainerd
