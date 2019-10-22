WEDNESDAY
Mankato West boys soccer vs. Orono, Class A state tournament, 7:30 p.m., Farmington
Mankato West volleyball at Waconia, Section 2AAA tournament, 7 p.m., Waconia
Mankato East volleyball at Hutchinson, Section 2AAA tournament, 7 p.m., Hutchinson
Bethany Lutheran women’s soccer at North Central, 1 p.m., Minneapolis
Bethany Lutheran men’s soccer at North Central, 3:30 p.m., Minneapolis
THURSDAY
Mankato West and East boys and girls cross country at Section 2AA meet, Minnetrista
Mankato Loyola/Cleveland boys and girls cross country at Section 2A meet, Blue Earth
FRIDAY
Minnesota State men’s hockey at Alabama Huntsville, TBA, Huntsville, Ala.
Minnesota State women’s hockey at St. Cloud State, 3:07 p.m., St. Cloud
Minnesota State women’s swimming at Sioux Falls Quad Dual, 11 a.m., 5 p.m., Sioux Falls, S.D.
Minnesota State volleyball vs. Northern State, 6 p.m. Bresnan Arena
Minnesota State women’s soccer at Northern State, 7 p.m., Aberdeen, S.D.
Bethany Lutheran volleyball at Augsburg, 5 p.m., Minneapolis
Mankato West girls swimming & diving at Big Nine Conference meet, 5 p.m., Northfield
Gustavus Adolphus volleyball at Concordia, 7 p.m., Moorhead
