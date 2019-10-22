WEDNESDAY

Mankato West boys soccer vs. Orono, Class A state tournament, 7:30 p.m., Farmington

Mankato West volleyball at Waconia, Section 2AAA tournament, 7 p.m., Waconia

Mankato East volleyball at Hutchinson, Section 2AAA tournament, 7 p.m., Hutchinson

Bethany Lutheran women’s soccer at North Central, 1 p.m., Minneapolis 

Bethany Lutheran men’s soccer at North Central, 3:30 p.m., Minneapolis 

THURSDAY

Mankato West and East boys and girls cross country at Section 2AA meet, Minnetrista

Mankato Loyola/Cleveland boys and girls cross country at Section 2A meet, Blue Earth

FRIDAY

Minnesota State men’s hockey at Alabama Huntsville, TBA, Huntsville, Ala.

Minnesota State women’s hockey at St. Cloud State, 3:07 p.m., St. Cloud

Minnesota State women’s swimming at Sioux Falls Quad Dual, 11 a.m., 5 p.m., Sioux Falls, S.D.

Minnesota State volleyball vs. Northern State, 6 p.m. Bresnan Arena

Minnesota State women’s soccer at Northern State, 7 p.m., Aberdeen, S.D.

Bethany Lutheran volleyball at Augsburg, 5 p.m., Minneapolis

Mankato West girls swimming & diving at Big Nine Conference meet, 5 p.m., Northfield

Gustavus Adolphus volleyball at Concordia, 7 p.m., Moorhead

