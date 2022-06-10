For the weekend of June 10, 11 and 12

Strength Flow by the River

At 12 p.m. this Friday at Riverfront Park, join certified yoga teacher Sabrina Mercedes for a strength-based yoga session. Beginners are welcome and even encouraged to attend. Her classes are tailored to the attendees’ comfort level and all are given the choice of increasing the difficulty as they progress. Yoga mats are provided at the session but don’t forget to bring your own water to stay hydrated.

Tickets are offered at a sliding scale of $10-$20 and accepted via cash upon arrival.

Sabrina Mercedes

Sabrina Mercedes is teaching community yoga classes that operate on a pay scale so they can be more accessible. 

Ambassadors’ Blues Fest 2022

Starting at 12 p.m. this Saturday and 4 p.m. this Sunday, gather around Minnesota Square Park in St. Peter for their annual Ambassadors’ Blues Fest. Enjoy live music by Adrian Barnett & The Questet, The Swamp Poppas, Jon McDonald Band and Lamont Cranston Band while sipping on your drink of choice and checking out the local vendors.

This event is free and open to all.

A music series featuring local Minnesota artists and bands. Shot on location at Bookshelves & Coffeecups in New UIm, Minnesota. This installment features Adrian Barnett with the Questet.

Riverfront Art Fair

All day this Saturday, the Riverfront Art Fair in Old Town is back, bigger and better than ever. This year, Old Town is partnering with Coffee Hag, which the beloved coffee shop will be celebrating 30 years. The event this year will include live music, graffiti and street artist performances and a market offering amazing art by local artists. There will also be a food truck hub, an art scavenger hunt and a Miniature Painting Art Show from The Dork Den.

This event is free and open to all.

Art Fair Main

Taylor Weir paints a section of a mural being painted Saturday by the public as part of the Old Town Art Fair. Weir's parents run the Riverfront Avenue business Institute for Environment Assessment, on which the mural is being painted.

Mankato MoonDogs vs. Eau Claire Express

Starting at 6:35 p.m. this Friday and Saturday at the ISG Field, enjoy a Mankato MoonDogs baseball game against the Eau Claire Express with a few buddies while you chow down on a corn dog or a soft pretzel.

Tickets vary in price and can be purchased online or at the box office.

Northwoods League All-Star Game 4

The Mankato MoonDogs’ Blake Reilly delivers a pitch during the first inning of the Northwoods League All-Star Game.

Victorian Lawn Party

Between 1-4 p.m. this Saturday at the Hubbard House, history buffs and those curious can participate in Victorian lawn games with costumed characters dressed appropriately for the time period.

This event is free and open to all, however, a tour of the Hubbard House will cost a regular admission fee.

Hubbard House Victorian Lawn Party

Wellness Workshop: Introduction to Herbal Therapy

Between 1-3 p.m. this Sunday at the Mystic Emporium from YeoDragon Creations & Wellness, learn about the different herbal therapies you can incorporate in your everyday life in order to improve your holistic health. From skincare, supplementing nutrients, botanical medicines, to growing herbs in your own yard and using tea bag herbs for different purposes, there’s so much to discover.

Registration costs $20 and can be done by calling or stopping by the Mystic Emporium.

Herbs

Email Ashley at aopina@mankatofreepress.com with your event to get featured. Follow Ashley on Twitter @AshleyOpina.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you