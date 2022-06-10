For the weekend of June 10, 11 and 12
Strength Flow by the River
At 12 p.m. this Friday at Riverfront Park, join certified yoga teacher Sabrina Mercedes for a strength-based yoga session. Beginners are welcome and even encouraged to attend. Her classes are tailored to the attendees’ comfort level and all are given the choice of increasing the difficulty as they progress. Yoga mats are provided at the session but don’t forget to bring your own water to stay hydrated.
Tickets are offered at a sliding scale of $10-$20 and accepted via cash upon arrival.
Ambassadors’ Blues Fest 2022
Starting at 12 p.m. this Saturday and 4 p.m. this Sunday, gather around Minnesota Square Park in St. Peter for their annual Ambassadors’ Blues Fest. Enjoy live music by Adrian Barnett & The Questet, The Swamp Poppas, Jon McDonald Band and Lamont Cranston Band while sipping on your drink of choice and checking out the local vendors.
This event is free and open to all.
Riverfront Art Fair
All day this Saturday, the Riverfront Art Fair in Old Town is back, bigger and better than ever. This year, Old Town is partnering with Coffee Hag, which the beloved coffee shop will be celebrating 30 years. The event this year will include live music, graffiti and street artist performances and a market offering amazing art by local artists. There will also be a food truck hub, an art scavenger hunt and a Miniature Painting Art Show from The Dork Den.
This event is free and open to all.
Mankato MoonDogs vs. Eau Claire Express
Starting at 6:35 p.m. this Friday and Saturday at the ISG Field, enjoy a Mankato MoonDogs baseball game against the Eau Claire Express with a few buddies while you chow down on a corn dog or a soft pretzel.
Tickets vary in price and can be purchased online or at the box office.
Victorian Lawn Party
Between 1-4 p.m. this Saturday at the Hubbard House, history buffs and those curious can participate in Victorian lawn games with costumed characters dressed appropriately for the time period.
This event is free and open to all, however, a tour of the Hubbard House will cost a regular admission fee.
Wellness Workshop: Introduction to Herbal Therapy
Between 1-3 p.m. this Sunday at the Mystic Emporium from YeoDragon Creations & Wellness, learn about the different herbal therapies you can incorporate in your everyday life in order to improve your holistic health. From skincare, supplementing nutrients, botanical medicines, to growing herbs in your own yard and using tea bag herbs for different purposes, there’s so much to discover.
Registration costs $20 and can be done by calling or stopping by the Mystic Emporium.
