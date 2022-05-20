For the weekend of May 20, 21 and 22
Stained Glass: Sun Catcher Make-N-Take
Between 3-6 p.m. Friday at Mankato Makerspace, craft lovers and those looking to try new things are invited to participate in a hands-on experience with one-on-one instruction about the basics of stained glass. Participants will learn how to make a sun catcher and be able to take their beautiful creations home. Register for the three-hour $80 class online.
YuWish X DMWAS Presents Emo + Punk Night
From 8-12 a.m. this Friday at The What’s Up Lounge, participants 21 and older are invited to dress in their best emo/punk attire for a chance to win Drag Me With A Spoon merch while enjoying some sick drag and emo/punk music. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online.
Matilda The Musical
Witness the beloved story of a five-year-old girl who uses her love for books and her telekinesis power to overcome hardships in her life brought upon by her family and school live on the Lincoln Community Center stage. The show runs at 7 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets ranging in price can be purchased online.
Foodie Saturday: Minnesota's Original Brat Dog
Between 3-7 p.m. this Saturday at Mankato Brewery, the first Foodie Saturday of 2022 will be held. Minnesota’s Original Brat Dog will be welcomed and enjoyed by participants, along with their locally brewed drink of choice.
Live Music: Justin Moore | The Country On It Tour
Starting at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, Justin Moore will be hitting the stage with Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. and Lucas Hoge. Tickets for his The Country On It Tour range in price and can be purchased online.
May Maker Market
Between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. this Sunday at Mankato Makerspace shop local and support small businesses and local artists, makers and creators at the first of four Market days this year. This indoor/outdoor event is free to attend. A full list of the vendors attending can be found online.
