MANKATO — Minnesota State University President Richard Davenport’s second-in-command for the past six years is leaving the university in January for the presidency at a Pennsylvania state university.
Marilyn Wells, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs, has been selected to be chancellor at Penn State Brandywine, located in Media, Pennsylvania, effective Jan. 13.
“I know that I speak for many campus and regional leaders in saying that we will miss Dr. Wells’ dedication and visionary leadership here at Minnesota State Mankato, one of Minnesota’s top universities,” Davenport said in a statement announcing Wells’ departure.
A farewell reception in her honor will be held Jan. 8.
Davenport said he will be appointing an interim provost while the university conducts a national search for its next permanent provost. David Jones, vice president of student affairs and enrollment management, and Gregg Marg, professor of biology and president of the Faculty Association, will lead the search committee.
Prior to coming to MSU, Wells served as vice provost and graduate dean at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania from 2008 to 2013.
