Senior middle hitter Trista Hering came up with a trio of huge plays down the stretch Saturday night as No. 2-ranked Waterville-Elysian-Morristown rallied to defeat top-rated Mayer Lutheran 3-2 in the Section 2A volleyball championship match before a packed house at the East gym.
Game scores were 20-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19, 15-13.
“We knew going in it was going to be a battle,” Buccaneers’ coach Crystal Lamont said. “We came with some nerves at the beginning and made too many uncharacteristic mistakes where we didn’t put much pressure on them. Our girls really zoned in after the first set and started limiting their errors. They really worked hard on defense tonight, and I told them that they had to be the best defensive team in the state.
“Trista turned the momentum when everybody in the gym thought Mayer had it won and were going to state, but Trista said ‘not today.’ She kept battling and got that big stuff before the most impressive play came on that second one. It was a free ball at the net, and she just outmuscled the other girl.”
After back-to-back kills from sophomore outside hitter Lilly Wacholz and senior middle hitter Claudia Stahlke put the Crusaders (27-4) ahead 13-10 in Game 5, Hering’s second-effort rejection sparked a match-ending 5-0 surge. Hering, who ended up with nine kills and nine blocks, then pulled the Bucs (32-2) within a point when she won a duel at the net.
A hitting miscue by Mayer Lutheran tied things before another block from Hering and one final Crusaders’ error gave WEM its first Section 2A title since it captured a state title in 2015. Mayer Lutheran won state crowns in 2016 and 2017 and was consolation champs a year ago, It was the fifth straight season the teams tangled in the section finals.
“It was a phenomenal match,” Hering said. “We just had to stay together, clear our heads and play one point at a time and that’s what we did. We didn’t care who we were playing or where we were playing, we just focused on each point and played our style of volleyball. I knew I was going to do all I could, as were my teammates. We have the skill level so we we knew we just had to give it our all and never give up.
“They are an amazing team and I give so much credit to them because they are very talented. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. More important than our skills is our team bonding. We’re always there for each other and are like a big family. We’re all like sisters and I love them to death. I would do anything for them.”
WEM build a 6-4 advantage in the opening set before two kills and a block from senior Liv Tjernagel began a 13-2 burst that gave the Crusaders a 17-8 cushion on Tjernagel’s cross-court rocket. After two kills each from junior outside hitters Toryn Richards and Kylie Pittmann helped the Bucs close to within 23-20, Tjernagel’s kill and a miscue closed things out.
With the scored even at 10 in Game 2, a pair of kills from senior middle hitter Delaney Donahue and a six-point service run by Pittmann put the Bucs in front 17-10. Richards and PIttmann then delivered ace hits to keep the pressure on before three errors by the Crusaders evened the match at a game apiece. Pittmann finished with nine kills, three blocks and two ace serves, while Richards added a team-best 17 kills.
“I think everyone got energized when Trista had that great block,” said Donahue, who recorded 12 kills and three ace serves. “That turned the set around and we pulled it out. They are truly an amazing team. They are big and they can play defense. We just worked on it point by point. I couldn’t have wanted anything more for this team, now I am ready for the ride to state.”
After dropping Set 3, the Bucs staved off elimination behind using a 7-0 surge to gain an 18-9 lead on Richards’ off-speed hit. Donahue smacked three kills and lofted two ace serves in the stretch. Mayer Lutheran closed the gap to 22-19 on Stahlke’s kill before Pittman’s cross-court hit along with a Donahue rocket and ace tip finished off the 25-19 triumph.
Junior setter Ellie Ready collected 40 assists for the winners, who also received 22 digs from Pittmann and 19 from Donahue. Wacholz ripped 24 kills for the Crusaders, while Tjernagel blasted 20 to go along with five blocks.
Belle Plaine 3, Le Sueur-Henderson 0: The Tigers won the Section 2AA championship with a 25-12, 25-18, 28-26 victory over Le Sueur-Henderson at the East gym.
Belle Plaine will play a quarterfinal game of the Class AA tournament Thursday at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center.
