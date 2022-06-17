It was a grand occasion at Target Field on Friday afternoon, as the top-seeded Mankato West baseball team got its moment on the big stage in a Major League Baseball stadium.
West made a spirited comeback after trailing 3-0 early, but eventually lost 4-3 in eight innings to second-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret's in the Class AAA championship game.
The Scarlets scored two in the fifth and one in sixth to tie the score at 3. The Red Hawks' Sam Monk hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth, driving a ball off the left-field fence that West's Ryan Haley was nearly able to haul in.
Despite the loss, it was a banner season for West. The Scarlets made their first state tournament since 2003, and finished at an impressive 25-2.
