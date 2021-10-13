MANKATO — The Mankato West girls soccer team raised $6,000 and donated that to the American Cancer Society's Gold Together Fund during a ceremony on Wednesday.
Gold Together focuses on childhood cancer awareness, education and support throughout Minnesota.
The donation, which was the largest in the program’s history, was raised during a West girls soccer match on Oct. 5 at the Caswell North Soccer Complex. The event included a silent auction, tribute cards and a bucket pass at halftime.
