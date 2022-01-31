MANKATO — It’s been four days since the Mankato West gymnastics team turned in a school record-setting performance against Owatonna.
Head coach Samantha Gertner believes the best may still be to come for the Scarlets.
If Monday’s results in a triangular against Mankato East and Northfield are any indication, she may be right. West defeated its two opponents by scoring 143.2 points. Not quite the school record of 145.825 points it scored against Big Nine Conference power Owatonna, but plenty good enough to win the meet.
“I think they can break the school record again before the end of the season,” Gertner said. “It just depends on who has an on day.
“And I think we have a chance at second or even first at the state meet. We had one major injury at the start of the year but she’s back and now we’re pretty healthy. The potential is there to do something special.”
Against Owatonna, West also set a school record of 35.775 on the uneven bars. Senior Jenna Sikel set two individual marks with an all-around score of 37.775 and the bars at 9.435.
When the records fell, Gertner was hardly surprised.
“I’ve been telling the girls all year they could set the record,” she said. “We struggled a little bit on beam against Owatonna but, for the most part, they hit most of their routines. I think after they finished second at true team state they realized they were capable.”
West senior Jenna Sikel, who won the all-around title with {span}37.035 {/span}points on Monday, agreed: “That true team meet gave us a lot of confidence. We’re close to 100 percent healthy now so it feels like we’re hitting our groove.”
West’s success so far in 2022 is hardly a fluke. The team was second at true team state two years and third in the regular state meet last winter. The Scarlets have gradually improved since Gertner took over the reins six years ago, thanks in part to two excellent feeder programs — the Mankato Area Gymnastics Club (MAGS) and the K&G Gymnastics Club.
Sikel and West junior Mckenna Schreiber are the team’s top two all-around gymnasts. In addition, the team has two more three-event stalwarts in Maura Panahon and Zoey Hermel. Panahon and Hermel both compete on the vault, beam and floor exercise.
Like Sikel, Schreiber is optimistic about the last part of the season: “We definitely feel we can be on the podium at state. We took third last year so we want to finish second or first. We still have room for improvement.”
