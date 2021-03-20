NEW PRAGUE — Mankato West scored 143.725 points to win the Section 2A gymnastics meet, which was held at New Prague on Friday.
New Ulm Area took second at 134.625, with Mankato East third at 132.650. St. Peter finished fourth at 131.250, followed by Glencoe-Silver Lake at 126.900, Blue Earth Area at 124.900, Waseca at 124.650, Faribault at 124.250 and St. James Area at 98.625.
West's Jenna Sikel won the all-around with a score of 37.100. She took first on uneven bars at 9.400 and vault at 9.500 and second on balance beam at 9.125.
Teammate McKenna Schreiber placed second in the all-around at 36.225, with runner-up finishes in the bars at 8.925 and vault at 9.450.
West's Zoey Hermel took second on floor exercise at 9.150, with teammate Maura Panahon third at 9.075. Panahon also placed third on balance beam at 9.000, as did Abby Olenius on vault at 9.300.
East's Ella Turner finished fourth in the all-around at 34.00. Teammate Trinity Lindeman won the floor exercise at 9.425.
New Ulm Area's Kayla Goblirsch finished third in the all-around at 35.975, winning the balance beam at 9.300.
The gymnastics state meet is March 26-27 at Champlin Park High School.
