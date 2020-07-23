MANKATO — The Mankato 17U West/Loyola baseball team remained undefeated in a 13-2 win over Austin Thursday at Franklin Rogers Park.
Zander Dittbenner surrendered no hits over four shutout innings. He struck out nine and got the win.
Dittbenner went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Ryan Haley was 1 for 1 with two walks and three runs scored. West/Loyola had only six hits, but walked eight times in the victory.
West/Loyola (11-0) will play Monday at Kasson.
