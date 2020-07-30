AUSTIN — The Mankato 18U West/Loyola baseball team fell 2-1 in a tight contest with Austin Thursday.
After West/Loyola scored in the second, Austin scored two runs in the third and was able to hang on for the victory. Mankato loaded the bases with one out in the fifth, but wasn't able to score.
For Mankato, Owen Casteel went 2 for 3 with an RBI. On the mound, Cam Stuve allowed only one earned run over six innings, but still took the loss.
West/Loyola (6-8) will host Rochester John Marshall Friday at Franklin Rogers Park.
