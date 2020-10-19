MANKATO — In a match filled with a bevy of momentum swings, the Mankato West volleyball team showed plenty of grit in a thrilling 3-2 Big Nine Conference win over Faribault Monday night at the West gym.
Scores were 19-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 15-13.
“I am so proud of our girls for digging deep and finding out what they needed to do to get it done,” West coach Stacy Jackson said. “I feel like everyone really contributed today, and our defense was on so it was fun to watch.
“I feel like we needed to turn the corner after starting out 1-2 against the top two teams in the conference. Faribault is also a very good team who is very aggressive and hustles for everything. It was fun to see how we reacted to that and the way we were able to feed off that and push back.”
After the teams tallied an identical number of points through the first four sets, the Scarlets (2-2) fell behind 7-4 in the final set before senior outside hitter Mayla Hanson’s kill ignited a 5-2 surge for a 9-8 lead on junior outside hitter Grace Banse’s cross-court bullet.
Senior middle hitter Mattea Burmeister then took over down the stretch — two ace hits and a block — before Banse’s ace serve closed things out.
“It was really excitiing and a fun match to be in,” said Banse, who led the winners with 15 ace hits and three ace serves. “We really fought hard as a team and kept hustling. I feel we played more as a team tonight and never got down.
“We stayed up the whole match and had the ability to go to five and win it. My teammates were so supportive and they’re the ones that did it for me.”
Faribault (2-2) trailed 14-11 in Game 1 before sophomore outside hitter Emily Soukup went on a seven-kill terror to help the Falcons capture a 25-19 triumph. Soukup belted a match-best 20 kills while teammate Bennett Wolff registered eight kills and four ace blocks.
West pulled out a 25-20 victory in Game 2 behind the attacking of Banse and Hanson, along with the fine all-around play of senior setter Genesis Jackson, who ended up with 41 assists along with three ace hits.
After the Falcons went up two games to one, the Scarlets responded with a crucial 6-0 run that produced a 15-8 advantage on Burmeister’s huge block in the middle.
After Faribault closed the margin to 21-17, two more blocks and a kill from Burmeister helped finish off the 25-19 win.
Burmeister ended up with 14 kills and six blocks, while Hanson chipped in 12 kills. Junior libero Abbi Stierlen came up with 33 digs and three ace serves while senior right-side hitter Megan Meyer finished with seven kills.
“They definitely knew how to get in our heads, but we knew how to come back and pull together,” Hanson said. “Our serves were strong and our passing was really great tonight. We were able to get a lot of good hits because our passing let us get good sets. They put up a tough block, but we were able to nail them down on them. .... It was a great team effort where we stayed positive even when we got down.”
West plays a match at Rochester John Marshall at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.