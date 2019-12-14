MANKATO — Taryn Sellner won the all-around, leading Mankato West to a victory in a Big Nine Conference gymnastics meet Saturday at K&G Gymnastics.

West scored 143.75, followed by Mankato East at 135.825 and Red Wing at 126.225.

Sellner’s all-around score was 36.85, followed by teammates Jenna Sikel at 36.65 and McKenna Schreiber at 36.2.

East’s Ella Turner took fifth in the all-around at 35.3.

Sellner won the balance beam and 9.575 and floor exercise at 9.55. Sikel took first in the uneven bars at 9.05.

