MANKATO — Taryn Sellner won the all-around, leading Mankato West to a victory in a Big Nine Conference gymnastics meet Saturday at K&G Gymnastics.
West scored 143.75, followed by Mankato East at 135.825 and Red Wing at 126.225.
Sellner’s all-around score was 36.85, followed by teammates Jenna Sikel at 36.65 and McKenna Schreiber at 36.2.
East’s Ella Turner took fifth in the all-around at 35.3.
Sellner won the balance beam and 9.575 and floor exercise at 9.55. Sikel took first in the uneven bars at 9.05.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.