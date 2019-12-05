NEW ULM -- Charlie Pickell, Roen Anderson and Noah Langsjeon each went undefeated as Mankato West went 1-2 at the New Ulm wrestling quadrangular Thursday.
West defeated Sibley East 55-18 and lost to New Ulm 46-28 and Marshall 48-24.
Pickell had two first-period pins and a forfeit at 138 pounds, while Roen (160) had a forfeit, first-period pin and a 12-2 decision. Langsjoen (195) won twice by fall in the first period and won 11-3 decision.
West competes at the St. James tournament Saturday.
