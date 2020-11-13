MARSHALL -- Mankato West senior Bri Stoltzman signed a letter of intent Friday to continue her academic and basketball career at Southwest Minnesota State.
Stoltzman, a 5-foot-8 guard, averaged 16.4 points last season, shooting 60% from the field and 82% at the free-throw line. She made 47 3-pointers.
She received all-state honorable mention, as well as all-city and All-Big Nine Conference awards. She is also a letterwinner in soccer and softball.
Other high-schoolers signing with the Mustangs on Friday were Peyton Blandin of Farmington and Mackenzie Jones of Willmar.
The Free Press
