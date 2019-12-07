One sexual assault is too many. So Uber’s study released Thursday, showing that 3,045 sexual assaults were reported during its rides in the United States last year, was disconcerting.
Gig-economy companies have reshaped the way we do daily business. And it seems, in one form or another, they’re here to stay.
The question is how they will respond to challenges. Many of them, Uber and Airbnb most notably, started out by breaking the rules and asking questions later. And by ignoring the potential pitfalls of their models, whether it’s the safety of ride-hailing passengers and drivers or the dangers of party-house rentals.
But that’s catching up to them. Airbnb, after five were killed at one of their rentals in Orinda on Halloween, announced last week that they would issue new guest behavior rules, ban “open invite” parties and set up a new complaint line for city officials. It’s a start.
Similarly, Uber seems to have finally learned that running roughshod over the rules will alienate customers and regulators. The company’s new 2017-18 U.S. Safety Report seems to be an attempt to change its ways — to confront legitimate problems head-on and transparently.
For that, the company is to be commended.
But it also must acknowledge that these safety issues should have been anticipated.
Entrepreneurs aren’t doing themselves — or their industry — any favors when they fail to anticipate problems and only act on consumer issues after the fact.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.