It doesn’t take an especially observant person to notice the world seems to be out of control lately. Every day seems to bring another “Yikes! What’s going on?” moment, sometimes more than one.
To combat all those “yikes” moments, I’ve decided that for at least half of each 24 hours, I’m not going to allow myself the opportunity to stress over the outside world. Instead, whenever I hear yet another yikes story, I am forcing myself to think about something — anything — else.
Such as:
■ Haircuts. Just about any woman breathing can spend an inordinate amount of time thinking about her hair. The color. The cut. The length. Maintenance level. It’s possible to spend a whole evening looking for the perfect hairstyle online, even if it’s one you’ll never have the nerve to get. That doesn’t matter. All that matters is you are not only entertained, but you’re also soothed.
■ Lists. Yes, lists. Any kind of list, from things to do to things to buy to birthdays to remember are wonderful yikes distractors. Some people think making a list is a sign of anxiety, and maybe that’s true, but so what? If writing down a list of what you want to buy at Home Depot reduces your stress in any way, shape or form, I say go for it.
■ Vacations. Planning a vacation is another soothing activity. You can look at resorts you want to visit someday, check out how much a room with a balcony will cost on Oct. 23, 2025, and see if breakfast comes with the deal. Then you can look at another resort and compare prices. And another and another. Before you know it, you’ve whiled away many hours and you’re as relaxed as a cat sleeping in the sun.
■ Recipes for the holidays. I love looking for new dishes to serve during the holidays and thanks to the internet, there are a zillion of them out there. I also love looking at actual cookbooks and contemplating making things like chestnut stuffing or a broccoli and walnut casserole for Thanksgiving even though I know in the end I will slink back to serving the tried-and-true dishes my family demands. After all, no one wants a mutiny over the cranberry sauce.
■ Books on eBay. When I’m feeling extra stressed and want to find a guaranteed mood lifter, for me nothing beats looking for a book on eBay. For under $5 and most of the time free shipping, I can pick up a Nancy Drew or Cherry Ames, Student Nurse or anything else I read a long time ago and now want to read again. Since those old books are familiar with no shocking plot twists, they are comfort reading at its best.
■ Winter boots. Thinking about what kind of winter boots to buy takes up more time than it should, but, as A&E used to say, it’s time well spent. Height? Tread? Cost? Attractiveness has become less and less important over the years, although I do refuse to go the Army boot route in spite of hearing they are extremely comfortable. A girl must have some standards.
■ Filming locations. I especially love this distracting pastime. Researching where filming locations took place not only wipes out bad news, it also pretty much erases much of reality since this hobby is all about La La Land. Looking up filming locations has dovetailed into a vacation or two as well, such as when we ventured to Conneaut, Ohio to see in person where the TV movie “The Dark Secret of Harvest Home” was filmed. Hey, some people want to visit the Louvre someday. We want to see the cul de sac where they shot “Knots Landing.”
■ Football. I am a recent convert to football fandom, and I must say I’m enjoying it much more than I expected. I especially enjoy hearing about the drama off the field. Who knew men’s sports could rival soap operas? If the world continues to be so annoyingly scary, I might even branch out into hockey and basketball.
Truly, the list of things to think about other than the state of the world is endless. Yes, I’m burying my head in the sand, but I don’t care. I prefer sand up my nose to yikes news in my ears any day of the week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.