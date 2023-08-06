I’ve been hearing about “stacking” habits lately which I thought meant adding one habit to another and doing them at the same time. For example, when you’re brushing your teeth at night, you could stack that activity with balancing on one foot and then the other while getting your teeth clean, thus improving your odds of not losing your balance on your way to bed.
Stacking reminded me of another word — multitasking. Remember multitasking? How many commercials did we see of a harassed looking woman cooking with an apron tied over her business suit while rocking a baby on her shoulder AND giving her husband lovey dovey Nancy Reagan-esque gazes with a clear promise of a romantic evening ahead.
That woman was the queen of multitasking and in retrospect made it clear why everyone looked like hell by the end of the 1980s. We were exhausted.
You don’t hear the word multitasking that much anymore, probably because no one wants to do it. It used to be featured heavily in help wanted ads — “must be able to multitask in a high-traffic environment” — which sounded like your office was going to be located in the middle of the nearest freeway.
Multitasking was also a point of pride for many people. “Last night I folded laundry while watching a documentary on the moon landing AND I was petting the dog with my right foot at the same time!” which sounded a lot better than “Last night I sat like a sloth in front of an ‘I Love Lucy’ marathon.”
Efficiency experts learned multitasking isn’t good for accuracy or for the multitasker’s state of mind. There are just so many things a person can do in unison before having a complete meltdown.
It’s been said that people who think they are good multitaskers usually aren’t and people who think they can’t multitask are usually better than the people who think they can. Clearly, the lesson here is to hire someone humble as opposed to the braggart who is always trying to impress everyone by juggling three oranges while answering the telephone.
Which made me wonder about stacking. The idea seemed sound, but I had my doubts. I also couldn’t think of any more habits to stack other than brushing my teeth while balancing on first one foot and then the other. You can’t exactly give yourself a pedicure and floss your teeth simultaneously. Maybe they meant other habits like listening to a science book while grocery shopping or practicing another language while vacuuming.
Since I couldn’t come up with any stacking habits on my own, I turned to the internet and found plenty of stacking advice such as “start small” and “be as specific as possible” and suggestions like “while the coffee brews, I will delete five emails every morning.”
That is when I realized I had the whole concept of stacking wrong. Stacking isn’t necessarily about doing more things at the same time. It’s about doing things you should be doing anyway, like clean up your inbox or rinse your coffee cup or put your clothes in the closet instead of on the floor. Stacking is basically telling yourself to take what you’re already doing and adding to it — “I will recycle my empty pop can as soon as I am done drinking from it instead of letting the empty cans grow to the size of the Empire State Building.” In other words, finishing what you’ve started.
This is just a stab in the dark, but I am wondering if stacking isn’t aimed at the highly distractible set, AKA the people who play video games 23 hours a day and never seem to realize the difference between floors and closets or notice that slowly evolving Empire State Building made out of cans to their left.
Personal history proved I am not a multitasker. I have a sneaking suspicion stacking would turn out the same, which is fine with me since I was having a heck of a time balancing on one foot while brushing my teeth. Maybe I’ll try stacking the right way and see what happens. The worst-case scenario is a lot of deleted old emails and a full recycling bin.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
