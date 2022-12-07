CALGARY, Alberta — Rasmus Andersson scored a tiebreaker at 15:57 of the third period and had two assists as the Calgary Flames rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Wednesday night.
Tyler Toffoli scored twice, including an empty-netter, and Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman added goals for Calgary. Elias Lindholm had three assists for the Flames, who won their third straight.
Kirill Kaprizov extended his goal streak to an NHL-leading seven games for the Wild. Mason Shaw and Jon Merrill also scored for Minnesota, which had its four-game winning streak halted. Marc-Andre Fleury had 22 saves.
Kaprizov came into the game with 19 points in his last 12 games.
He extended his point streak to 13 games when he tipped in a point shot by Matt Dumba 1:27 into the game. Both of Kaprizov’s streaks are franchise records.
The Associated Press
