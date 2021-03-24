KASSON -- The Mankato West boys hockey team came up just short, falling 4-3 to Dodge County in the Section 1A championship Wednesday.
After the Wildcats scored twice in the game's first five minutes, the Scarlets came back to tie it, with Ethan Fox scoring at 5:54 of the second, and Gage Schmidt scoring at 1:10 of the third.
After West's Brandon Swenson tied the score again at 6:10 of the third, state goals leader Brody Lamb eventually got the game-winner for the Wildcats at 7:59 of the third.
West finishes the season at 13-5-2.
