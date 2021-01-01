MANKATO -- Minnesota State's Anna Wilgren and Jamie Nelson have been named WCHA players of the month for women's hockey in December.
Wilgren, a junior, was named the top defenseman, while Nelson was named the top rookie.
Wilgren ranked No. 1 in the country with 21 blocked shots this season, with 15 coming in December. She also had two assists and an empty-net goal in a 5-3 win over Bemidji State on Dec. 18. This is the third WCHA defenseman of the month of her career.
Nelson leads Minnesota State with seven points (four goal, three assists). She is tied for second in scoring among freshmen in the WCHA. In December, Nelson had two goals and two assists.
The Mavericks (2-5-1), who were 1-2-1 in December, host Wisconsin in a WCHA series Saturday and Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Faceoff is 2:07 p.m. both days.
The Free Press
