BISMARCK, N.D. — Max Williams went 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs for the Mankato MoonDogs in a 14-1 Northwoods League win over Bismarck Tuesday morning.
Joe Hauser went 2 for 3 with a homer and four RBIs for Mankato, while Nolan Tichy finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
Caleb Strack allowed three hits and no walks over seven shutout innings to get the win. Strack finished with 10 strikeouts.
The MoonDogs (12-10) play a doubleheader against Bismarck Wednesday.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.