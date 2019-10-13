WINNEBAGO — Two drivers were taken to the hospital following a crash in Faribault County Sunday afternoon.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Marcos Morales Ontiveros, 41, of Blue Earth, was driving a 2011 GMC Sierra northbound on Highway 169 in Winnebago at about 12:20 p.m., when his vehicle collided with an eastbound 1996 Pontiac Grand Am, driven by Jordan Lee Paz, 19, of Winnebago, at the intersection of 1st Street and Highway 169.
Both drivers, who were wearing seat belts, were treated for non-life threatening injuries at United Hospital in Blue Earth, the State Patrol reported.
