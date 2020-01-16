Wisconsin utility regulators Thursday approved a $700 million natural-gas fired power plant that Minnesota Power wants to build in Superior, Wis.
Duluth-based Minnesota Power also said Thursday it will petition the Minnesota Supreme Court to overturn a recent state appellate court ruling that could be a major setback for the Superior plant.
The Minnesota Court of Appeals last month ordered the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) to re-examine the proposed plant’s environmental effects.
The Nemadji Trail Energy Center would be built and co-owned by Duluth-based Minnesota Power and La Crosse-based Dairyland Power Cooperative. The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin voted 2-1 Thursday to approve the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.