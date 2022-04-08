Born and raised in Hofuf, Saudi Arabia, Hend Al-Mansour watched her mother doodle and draw in sketchbooks. She remembers making art from that moment on, often admiring the work of her school classmates. Despite her love of art, she didn’t initially pursue it as a profession.
“I was told I was going to be a doctor,” she said.
Al-Mansour went on to study medicine at Cairo University in Egypt and returned to Saudi Arabia to practice. Despite being hopeful about a career in medicine, she decided to leave Saudi Arabia due to the oppressive conditions that continue to exist and how women are unequally treated. Some of that inequality involves laws that prevent women from driving their own cars, living in an apartment alone, dining in a restaurant alone and having to get consent to travel.
“I think part of the reason why I went to medical school was to prove that I was equal and really smart enough to be a doctor.”
Soon after, she found herself at the Mayo Clinic for a fellowship, where her life took yet another course.
“I had an illness that made me rethink my life and what I want to do for the rest of my life. I just didn’t think I wanted to be a doctor anymore.”
She also realized how much she loved art. The vastness of the field seemed limitless in what she could learn and study, so she quit medicine altogether. With self-taught skills in drawing with pencil, charcoal and colored pencils from her youth, Al-Mansour didn’t have much training or exposure because she said art education in Saudi Arabia wasn’t very good.
“I wasn’t exposed to a lot of media. I only saw the finished work as pictures. We didn’t have any museums or art galleries in the town I was growing up in. You could only see them in people’s houses.”
She soon began taking classes at Minneapolis College of Art and Design and continued her education to earn her MFA in 2002.
She went on to create watercolor paintings with larger format pieces, which lead to creating installations and three-dimensional pieces. Her art education also instilled a newfound inspiration.
“Among all this richness and all these studies and experimentation, I was also struck by the fact that my artistic heritage is not very important in artistry.”
Al-Mansour said that most of what she learned in art education related to modern, Western and Renaissance-era art, which led her to explore Islamic art and printmaking.
“I also carry this heritage with me and I am celebrating it,” she said, “and kind of discovering it again even though I grew up with it. Now, I appreciate it more.”
She uses her art to share the wisdom, power, and courage of women. From the henna traditions in Saudi Arabia to historic weaving patterns designed with animal wool and dye, Al-Mansour’s creations feature printings on large rolls of fabrics, creating a shrine-like structure that would encase big portraits.
“I would build an environment around my painting so people would see it in their world, making a barrier between the gallery and the outside world and this world. I want you to see the painting from within this world.”
Her show at the 410 Project includes both paintings and prints, showcasing interviews with women in Minnesota who came from the Middle East and other Arab-speaking countries. The installation is decorated with fabric that emulates the mihrab, which is a prayer niche in the wall of the mosque.
“I tried to make portraits, not like literal portraits, but installation portraits. I want you to go into the room and see what kind of emotions the woman is feeling.”
The installation is a way for Al-Mansour to take a stance and call for women’s rights and equality within the Islamic faith.
“That’s why I go to the stories that empower women that show the power and wisdom of women in Islam,” she said. “We should have a platform within Islam for women’s equality.”
