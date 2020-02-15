Brazil’s Bolsonaro touts morality
RIO DE JANEIRO — President Jair Bolsonaro addressed tens of thousands of evangelicals on a Rio de Janeiro beach Saturday, telling them Brazil’s government is working to restore morality in Latin America’s largest nation, just as pre-Carnival festivities get under way.
The event in Rio provided a stark contrast to pre-Carnival festivities that went into full swing this weekend, with revelers in skimpy costumes drinking and dancing at street parties throughout the city.
Turkey, Russia to talk about Syria
MUNICH — A Turkish delegation will travel to Russia on Monday to discuss the situation in Syria’s Idlib province amid mounting fears of a humanitarian disaster there, Turkey’s foreign minister said.
Hundreds of thousands of civilians in Idlib province are scrambling to escape a widening, multi-front offensive by Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.
UN: 30 civilians killed in airstrikes
SANAA, Yemen — Strikes killed more than 30 civilians in a mountainous northern Yemeni province Saturday, the U.N. humanitarian chief for the country said, calling the attack “shocking.”
The Yemeni rebels, known as Houthis, accused the Saudi-led coalition of launching retaliatory airstrikes, after they shot down a coalition warplane over the province of Jawf.
The humanitarian group Save the Children said the conflict in Yemen was “not slowing down.”
