Brazil's health
minister resigns
SAO PAULO — Brazil’s health minister resigned Friday after less than a month on the job in a sign of continuing upheaval over how the nation should battle the coronavirus pandemic, quitting a day after President Jair Bolsonaro stepped up pressure on him to expand use of the antimalarial drug chloroquine in treating patients.
Dr. Nelson Teich, an oncologist and health care consultant, took the job April 17. His predecessor also opposed using chloroquine.
Nine indicted
in Ghosn escape
ANKARA, Turkey — A court in Istanbul on Friday accepted an indictment against four pilots, an airline company official and two flight attendants accused of helping former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn escape from Japan to Lebanon via Turkey, and set a trial date for July 3.
Prosecutors are seeking up to eight years in prison each for the four pilots and the airline official on charges of illegally smuggling a migrant.
Benedict: Call
John Paul II 'Great'
ROME — Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI has honored St. John Paul II on the centenary of his birth and floated the idea that he should be called “the Great,” as only two other popes have been.
John Paul’s longtime secretary, Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, held a press conference in Krakow, Poland, on Friday to present a letter by Benedict, which was released to the media in a half-dozen languages.
The Associated Press
