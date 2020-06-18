Australia warns of strong cyberattack
CANBERRA, Australia — Australia is under increasing cyberattack from a “sophisticated state-based cyber actor,” the Australian prime minister said Friday.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison would not name the state, and he said he made the threat public to raise awareness.
Benedict goes to his ailing brother
VATICAN CITY — Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI traveled to his native Germany on Thursday to be by his brother’s sickbed and will stay there as long as necessary, the Vatican said.
Benedict, 93, arrived in Regensburg, where his 96-year-old brother, the Rev. Georg Ratzinger, lives and was the long-time choirmaster.
India looks to ease tensions
NEW DELHI — India said Thursday it was using diplomatic channels with China to de-escalate a military standoff in a remote Himalayan border region where 20 Indian soldiers were killed this week.
Indian news reports said Thursday that 76 Indian soldiers were hospitalized with injuries following the clash on Monday. All are in stable condition, according to New Delhi Television.
India and China have accused each other of instigating Monday’s clash in the disputed Ladakh region along the Himalayan frontier. The two sides fought with rocks, clubs and fists; India says no shots were fired. China has not acknowledged any casualties.
